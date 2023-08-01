Jeffrey S. Wenrich, 63, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Sunday, July 30, 2023, at home.
He was born Feb. 16, 1960, in Sunbury, a son of Benivel W. Wenrich of Mifflinburg, and the late Barbara A. Herrold. He was married to the late Tharifah Wenrich.
Jeff was a 1978 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
He retired in 2001 from the Air Force after 22 years of service and then retired as fuel manager in 2022 from Hickam Air Force Base, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Jeff was a member of the Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Millmont.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cornhole, baseball, and softball. Jeff especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his father, are one daughter, Ashley Wenrich of Seattle, Washington; three stepsiblings and their spouses, Janice and Lance Wagner of Millmont, Dianne Shuck of Mifflinburg, and Greg and Teresa Shuck of Mifflinburg; two grandchildren, Landon Auld and Naleia Auld; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, with Rev. Curt Wingert officiating.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.