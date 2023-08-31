Jennie E. (Harner) Carl, 92, of Herndon, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at her daughters’ residence.
Born July 23, 1931, in Fearnot, she was a daughter of the late John and Stella (Carl) Harner. Jennie was married on March 7, 1949, to Henry J. Carl, who preceded her in death on April 5, 2019.
Jennie was a lifelong resident of Herndon and a graduate of Hubley High School. She worked in a factory, Creative Play Things, and owned her own ceramic shop for several years. Jennie was a talented artist — she painted beautiful pieces of art, puppets on the side for Creative Play Things, and enjoyed decorating cakes. Jennie was a life member of St. Paul’s U.C.C., Urban, and loved to volunteer with Eastern Star.
Jennie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Patsy Adams and her husband Roy of Lower Augusta Township; sons, John Carl and his wife Jodi of Herndon, and David Carl and his wife Christie of Lower Augusta Township; grandchildren, Tony Adams, Paula Carl, Brian Carl, Tammy Wolfe, Tyler Carl; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jennie’s memory to St. Paul’s U.C.C. Building Fund, 1473 Urban Road, Herndon, PA 17830.
Arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.