Jennifer Ivy Jude Barton, (Thomas), 50, formerly of Montgomery, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her home in Warrington.
Jennifer was born Feb. 26, 1971, in Montgomery, to Richard D. Thomas Jr. and Vicki Gill.
Jennifer was an accomplished athlete through a good portion of her life. At 9 and 10 she competed in the Junior Olympics for track and field in the 100- and 200-yard dashes. She won and earned the nickname “Jenny Jet” because she was so fast! During her middle school and high school years, she excelled in basketball and track & field. After graduating high school she played basketball for Mitchell College in Connecticut. She led her team to the National Championship Playoffs in Tyler, Texas. She later transferred to Lycoming College, and joined the track & field team. While there, she excelled and qualified for the Mid Atlantic Conference for the high jump. She held Lycoming College’s school record for some time.
She also had an accomplished career. She worked as a credit manager for many years and then transitioned to Director of Admissions/Marketing/Liaison for nursing homes. She worked at several different nursing homes. She loved working with the elderly and helping their families transition through that process.
Jennifer was also a very devoted and loving mother to her son, Blayne Barton. Her son was the light of her life and meant the world to her. Over the last few years, she welcomed two granddaughters and a grandson. She was known fondly as GiGi. She loved the time she spent with her grandchildren. She wished more than anything that she would be able to watch them excel and grow.
Jennifer was also a huge Patriot and spent many years in the political scene. She was on the Board of Directors for the Tea Party and worked hard to educate others on what was taking place across our Great Nation. She and Blayne shared many trips to Washington, D.C., to participate in rallies and causes.
Jennifer spent many years managing kidney disease. In 2018, she was given the gift of a new kidney from the transplant list. However, three months later she was diagnosed with Stage 3 melanoma cancer. Unfortunately, this quickly transitioned into melanoma stage 4. She fought tooth and nail to beat her diagnoses. Jennifer was a true fighter. You would never know the battles she fought by looking at her. She always had a smile on her face. To know her was to love her. It was hard not to be drawn to her loving and vibrant nature. She was naturally maternal and looked after all those she loved. She was the life of the party and always wanted to have fun.
Jennifer was engaged to her fiancé, Doug Geiger. They had their dream wedding planned for September of this year at one of Jennifer’s favorite beaches, Cape May, N.J.. Doug was her best friend and hero. He brought such love and joy into her life. They enjoyed traveling together, visiting the beach, and hiking.
Jennifer is predeceased by her sister, Heather Hockenbrock; paternal grandparents, Richard D. Thomas Sr. and Ruth Thomas; and maternal grandparents, Harold and Marie Warren.
Jennifer is survived by her son, Blayne Barton; daughter-in-law, Allison Barton; grandchildren, Hayden Burkholder, Emmersyn Barton, and Blakesli Barton; mother, Vicki Gill; father, Richard D. Thomas Jr.; stepfather, Scott Gill; sister, Lindsay Thomas; brother, Thatcher Thomas; sister-in-law, Rachael Thomas; nephews, Corbin Hockenbrock, Jax Thomas, and Kye Thomas; niece, Lillian Hockenbrock; uncle, Timothy Thomas; aunts, Jocelyn Thomas and Sue Thomas, and many cousins and dear friends.
Jennifer was taken far too soon, but her family and friends will forever cherish the time they had with her.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Johns United Methodist Church in Dewart.
Her immediate family and close friends will also be holding a private service at a later date to have Jennifer’s ashes spread in the ocean in Cape May, N.J., per her wishes.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.