Jennifer L. Long, 45, of Beavertown, entered into rest at 9:03 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Weatherwood Healthcare and Rehab, Weatherly.
She was born Sept. 6, 1976, in Lewisburg, a daughter of Judith (Shambach) Keister of Beaver Springs, and the late Solomon Keister. On Aug. 22, 2009, she married Earnest L. Long, who survives.
Jennifer was a 1995 graduate of Middleburg High School.
She was employed as a Medical Technician and Certified Nursing Assistant at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.
Jennifer enjoyed shooting pool, working, caring for others, and spending time with her dogs and family.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 12 years, are two daughters and one son-in-law, Keisha and Tyler Gardner of McClure, and Karly Landis of Beavertown; two brothers, Duane Keister and Steven Keister, both of Beavertown; one sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Wayne Clouser of Middleburg; and two grandchildren, Caleb and Ryan.
Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 4.
Burial will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
