Jennifer S. Karge, 59, Selinsgrove

Jennifer Sue Heintzelman Karge, 59, of Goodhart Circle, Selinsgrove, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, after a four year battle with cancer, at her sister's home, surrounded by family and friends who loved her. She traveled this journey with extreme courage and grace.
Jennifer was born in Sunbury, the youngest daughter of the late John and June Heintzelman and the stepdaughter of the late Jack Benner.
Jennifer attended Shikellamy schools, graduating in 1980.
She worked in various retail positions throughout her life, with her last position being at Kohl's Department Store.
Jennifer loved to read, especially true crime stories, and had an impressive collection of books.
She enjoyed the feel of a real book in her hand rather than something digital.
Jennifer was also very artistic and crafty. She could throw an outfit together and look like a million bucks!
Jennifer is survived by her companion, Chuck Kantz, who she adored. She is also survived by her daughter, Morgan Karge Belotti; her husband, Joe, and grandson, Aaron Bevan Jr., who was her sunshine. Additionally, she was the stepmother to Jennifer Karge Wells and husband Tony, John T. Karge II and wife Jennifer, Jessica Karge Ackley and husband Ernie, Mandy Martin and husband Boyd; grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the baby sister to Julie Albright and husband David, Jan Zerbe and husband Michael and Jamie Brown and husband Butch, and had many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Bella.
In addition to her parents and stepfather Jennifer was preceded in death by three sets of grandparents, multiple aunts and uncles, a cousin and her ex-husband John T. Karge I.
Jennifer is now resting in peace, reunited with all her loved ones who have gone before her. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennifer’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 30386, Philadelphia PA 19103.
Friends and family may visit Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Calvary Fellowship Susquehanna Valley, 14 West 8th Ave., Shamokin Dam. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., service at 11.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.