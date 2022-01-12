Jerald “Jerry” L. Leach, 61, of Thompsontown, entered into Heaven on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife and many family members.
He was born March 21, 1960, in Lewistown Hospital, the son of Nancy (Hummel) Leach of Thompsontown and the late Kenneth E. Leach.
In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Lori (Horning) Leach, whom he married May 15, 2005; six children, Brandon Leach and wife Rachel of Carlisle, Jordan Leach of Seven Stars, Kelsey Leach of Lancaster, and their mother Karen (Booher) Kellenberger of Thompsontown, Erica Whistler Adamire and husband Dwight of Mifflintown, Jimmy Whistler and wife Nicole of Mifflintown, and Laura Whistler Truitt and husband Adam of Thompsontown; 12 grandchildren, Rockwell Leach, Solomon Leach, Henry Leach, Judah Leach, Lily Adamire, Cooper Adamire, Landon Whistler, Lyman Whistler, Alayna Truitt, Silas Truitt, Jacquelyn Truitt, and Griffin Truitt; two sisters, Tina (Leach) Jackson of New Cumberland and Dianne (Leach) Shoenfelt and husband Chris of New Oxford; and one niece, Marlo Jackson of St. Petersburg, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth E. Leach.
Jerry was a 1978 graduate of East Juniata High School and attended Penn State University.
He was a general contractor and owner of Juniata Valley Construction Company. He was a former Juniata County Commissioner from 1999-2004, an executive officer for Harrisburg Metro Builders’ Association, director of Building Codes for the Pennsylvania Builders’ Association, and a legislative assistant to Representative Daniel Clark from 1992-2002.
He attended Good News Lutheran Brethren Church, Cocolamus. He was a past President of SEDA-COG, a former member of Mifflintown Rotary, and a member of AMVETS Post No. 122. He was a three time Past Master of the former Tennis Lodge No. 371, Thompsontown, before becoming a member of the new Newport-Tennis Lodge No. 381, Newport. He was also a proud member of Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association, Pennsylvania Temple Guard Chapter, as well as other Masonic bodies.
He had served as a United Way volunteer, working on various community projects, and was involved in Junior Achievement. Coaching midget football as a young man and again in 2019 was an activity that Jerry cherished.
He was a member of the Thompsontown Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a past president, vehicle driver, and extensively involved in fundraising, had served as a board member and volunteer for CJEMS, Mifflintown, and was an Emergency Medical Responder.
He worked on various political campaigns over the years, had been a Republican candidate for the 82nd Legislative District, and worked as a field organizer for the Republican National Committee for the 2020 Presidential Campaign.
His hobbies included politics, gun collecting, racing at Port Royal Speedway as a fan and a former driver, Penn State football, riding motorcycle, country music and concerts, and many outdoor activities. He enjoyed the first day of hunting season when he “took his gun for a walk around the farm,” and he enjoyed taking his wife and family for Jeep rides. Social media was one of his favorite pastimes.
He loved being a husband, father, pappy, son, brother, community member and friend to many, and a brother-in-Christ. He enjoyed planning and attending all types of family events and birthday parties, cheering on kids and grandkids at sporting events and other activities, as well as spending casual time with family. He was a cast member of the Margaret McCann 2017 production of the Nutcracker, portraying the character of Drosselmeyer.
His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Good News Lutheran Brethren Church, Cocolamus, with Rev. Michael Edwards officiating. A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, as well as from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, before the service, at Good News Lutheran Brethren Church. We are asking all attendees to please wear masks.
Interment will be in St. Stephen’s Lutheran Cemetery, Licking Creek, where Thompsontown Fire Company will perform a Firefighter’s Last Alarm Ceremony and a Masonic Service will be conducted by Newport-Tennis Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Thompsontown Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 143 Thompsontown, PA, 17094, or to Good News Lutheran Brethren Church, 32868 Route 35 N, McAlisterville, PA 17049.
Guss Funeral Home, 20 S. Third St., Mifflintown, has care of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.gussfh.com.