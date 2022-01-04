If a man can be measured by the size of his heart, than no man stands taller, stronger, more kind and loving than Jeremy Charles Lenig. If you had the great good fortune to be a family relation, friend, acquaintance, team member, co-worker or simply crossed paths, your life is richer for his presence. If you listened to his laugh, absorbed his energy, benefitted from his wealth of knowledge on a host of subjects, or felt the attraction of his personality and charisma, count yourself among the very lucky.
Jeremy (a.k.a Buddha) died unexpectedly, Dec. 30, 2021, with his dad and friend by his side. His life and story are legend in the greater Milton, PA community. With his younger brother and best friend, Justen, by his side, they grew to enjoy music (inspired by their mother), sports (an everyday activity, encouraged by their dad), and life in general. A graduate of Milton High School, he briefly attended Bloomsburg University on a football scholarship. Jeremy and his dad enjoyed the just-passed Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays at Justen and Brittany’s house in Connecticut. For the last three years, a new joy he found there in his niece, Adelaide, and his newborn nephew, Bailey. Playing silly games with Buddha was a highlight of any visit from Uncle Jeremy and his dad.
Jeremy had many interests. Movies throughout his life engaged him. Going with friends or dad they would catch every new Marvel film and a host of others. An athlete and lover of sports, he played football with passion, coached children with a firm, kind hand and was a lover of food. Whether his brother was preparing gourmet fare, or they were working together to smoke barbecue; from comfort food, to a meal at Nate’s place, Jeremy enjoyed and appreciated. He drove trucks cross-country for years, more recently staying closer to home as a yard jockey. His trivia skill, sports knowledge, and general honesty could not be matched.
He is survived by his father, Chuck; his brother, Justen (wife Brittany); niece Adelaide; and nephew, Bailey. Aunts, uncles and cousins are left with broken hearts.
He was predeceased by his mother, Denise Guinn-Bailey.
The term “Buddha” means “enlightened one”, “a knower.” Jeremy gained his nickname by the mere size of his physical presence. But it’s fair to realize that Jeremy was a knower. Knowing friends and family, knowing a day for its true value, knowing that life was a gift.
Born October 27, 1981 — Left us December 30, 2021
A celebration of Buddha’s life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Jeremy Buddha Lenig Memorial Fund, c/o the Milton Savings Bank, 80 Broadway St., Milton, PA 17847. This is a scholarship for a senior Milton High School football player going to college.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.