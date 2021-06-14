Jeremy Godin, 44, of 14 N. Maple St., Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 16, 1976, in Danville, the son of Frederick and Charlene (Clews) Godin. Jeremy grew up in Strong with his family.
Jeremy was a 1994 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School. He most recently worked for Furmano Foods as a machine operator.
He married Lynda Smith on Oct. 4, 1998, in Grace United Church of Christ, Mount Carmel. Together with his wife, they shared six years of marriage in South Dakota before settling in Mount Carmel.
Jeremy loved music and played many instruments, his favorite being the guitar and keyboard. He loved spending time playing board games with his family, Super Mario video games, and watching football on TV. Jeremy cherished his time spent with his family, especially his wife, their two dogs, Bella and Luna, and his parrot, Georgie.
Jeremy is survived by his wife, Lynda Godin of Mount Carmel; mother, Charlene Godin-Shuder of Mount Carmel; two brothers, Jason Godin and wife Stephanie of Mount Carmel and Jeff Godin and wife Megan of Mount Carmel; a father-in-law, Larry Smith of Mount Carmel; three sisters-in-law, Crissy Riland and husband Carson of Nevada, Kathy Gallagher of Shamokin, and Diann Asher and husband Justin of South Dakota.
Jeremy was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Godin; mother-in-law, Judy Smith; and a brother-in-law, Dan Gallagher.
A Celebration of Life will he held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at The Hideaway Banquet Hall, 1028 Poplar St., Kulpmont, with Rev. Joan Brown officiating. The doors will be open and guests will be received at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mt. Carmel. To send condolences to the family please visit www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com