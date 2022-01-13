Jeremy R. Mong, 51, of Milton, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
A native of Union County, he was born Oct. 10, 1970, in Lewisburg, a son of Marilyn (Foulds) Mong and the late Sidney Mong.
He was married to the former Tammy Meredith and his death breaks a marital union of more than 22 years.
Jeremy was a graduate of Milton High School and Professional Truck Drivers Academy. He was an owner/operator of JR Trucking, LLC. He was a hard worker and had a passion for trucking, like his father.
He was a member of Susquehanna Motor Club, had a passion for motor cross, was a supporter of the Second Amendment, and enjoyed being surrounded by his family.
He will be remembered for his chicken pot pie, crazy dance moves, his uplifting personality and for his love for his family, wife, children, mother and grandmother.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his grandmother, Jeanne E. Foulds; children, Sidney Mong, Mariah Mong, Philip (Emily) Yost II, and Alicia (Dustin) Lindenmuth; eight grandchildren, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, especially his cousin and best friend, Bobby Foulds. In addition, he is survived by a sister, Amelia Mong (Christopher) Surratt; nephew, Blaine (Taylor) Krause; his furbabies, Poppy and Millie; and his stepfather, Ken Sampsell
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market Street, Lewisburg, where people are invited to share memories.
A celebration of life service will be held later.