Jerre E. Shipe, 81, Sunbury, passed away to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home following a three-year battle with cancer.
Jerre was born Oct.15, 1939, the son of Everett And Evelyn Hall Shipe. He married Carole Huff Shipe in May of 1967. After graduating from Sunbury High School, Jerre served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman and was part of the Cuban blockade aboard the San Marcos with the U.S. Marines.
He was employed by Capital Blue Cross for more than 30 years retiring in 1997. He was an avid hunter and fisherman first with his father and brother and later with his sons. He faithfully served as a Sunday School teacher at Bethany EC Church and also the First Baptist Church of Sunbury. Jerre also directed a Bible study from his home for many years.
Jerre is survived by his wife Carole; sons, Daniel E. Shipe of Atlanta and David J. Shipe of Northumberland; his much adored grandson, Samuel J. Shipe; brother Richard A. Shipe and wife Pam (Fox) of Tioga, Pa.; sister, Susan Shipe Goff and husband Bruce of Staunton, Va.; brother-in-law Richard A. Huff and wife Iris of Kreamer, Pa., as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his 3-month-old son, Kenneth C. Shipe, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie Motto Shipe; daughter-in-law Sue Ann Smith Shipe, and brother-in-law James M. Huff.
Our family would like to thank the professional service at Geisinger Knapper Clinic. Their kindness and thoughtfulness made Jerre's treatments much more tolerable. Also a special thank you for Geisinger Hospice personnel, especially Pam and Pat who were here when we needed them most and helped us through these last days with Jerre.
A memorial service for Jerre will be announced at a later date. Instead of flowers, contributions in memory of Jerre may be made to the First Baptist Church of Sunbury or to your favorite charity.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury