Jerre Wirt Blank, 82, of Northumberland, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at home.
He was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Sunbury, a son of the late Robert E. Blank and Ethel M. (Wirt) Blank.
Jerre graduated as valedictorian from Sunbury High School in 1957. He attended both MIT and Bucknell University, and later graduated from the Eckels School of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia to join the family funeral home. In 1968, as fourth generation, he took over the funeral business from his mother, Ethel M. Blank, and his aunt, E. Jane (Wirt) MacDonald Wetzel. Jerre was dedicated to the business until his death and is succeeded by his son, David W. Blank, as fifth generation.
His favorite pastimes were watching baseball and football, especially the Phillies, Penn State, and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jerre was a member of Catawissa Avenue United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school in the 1970s. He was past President of the Sunbury Kiwanis Club, the John R. Kauffman Memorial Library, and the Northumberland County Historical Society. He was also a member of the Sunbury Masonic Lodge 22 F&AM.
Jerre was a devoted father and grandfather. He loved giving his “ways of the world” talk to his three children and six grandsons. His children and grandchildren cherished his wisdom and pragmatic view of life.
Surviving are his three children, David Blank and his wife Nicole, Penelope Hupp and her husband Bob, of Sunbury, and Abigail Nunn and her husband Tom, of Selinsgrove; six grandsons, Garrett Hupp, Spencer Blank, Connor Hupp, Toby Blank, Danny Nunn, and Aiden Hupp.
In addition to his parents, Jerre was predeceased by his sister, Caroll J. Blank; his aunt E. Jane Wetzel; and his former wife and mother of his three children, Harriet C. Blank.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury. The funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in the Wolf’s Lutheran Crossroads Church, Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in memory of Jerre.