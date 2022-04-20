Jerri Michelle Reeder, 56, of Herndon, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born Dec. 28, 1965, in Bloomsburg, a daughter of Gerald and Karen Galiley of Florida and Judy and Murray Hollenbach of Shamokin Dam.
She was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed listening to her favorite music, spending time with her cats, and watching sports with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved husband of 15 years, James Reeder of Herndon; a son, Joseph Galiley and his wife Angel of New Berlin; two daughters, Angel Kingdom and companion Antonio Knouse of Berwick, and Alyshe Thomas and her husband Craig of Freeburg; 12 grandchildren, Erika, Aaliyah, Briele, Olivia, Taylor, Jessyka, Trinity, Derek, Aria, Zander, Blake, and Joseph; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; two brothers, Murray M. Hollenbach and his wife Jen of Middleburg, and Samuel Galiley and his wife Amber of Florida.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at the Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church St., Danville, with the Rev. Earl Burkholder officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral services.
Please send messages of support and memories at BradyFuneralHome.com