Jerry D. Bogar, 81, Selinsgrove

Jerry D. Bogar, age 81, Selinsgrove, passed away on Friday, March 18, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born June 26, 1940, in Selinsgrove, a son of the late Clarence and Alma (Roush) Bogar. His passing breaks a marital union of nearly 54 years to the former Darlis Hoffman. He was a very special and caring husband.
He was a 1958 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and served in the Army from 1962-1965 with service in Germany.
He retired from Weis Markets after more than 40 years of service. After his retirement, he worked for Fisher Auto Parts.
He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Selinsgrove, and American Legion Victory Post 25, Selinsgrove.
Jerry enjoyed going to the shore and eating out. Some of his favorite restaurants were Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Country Cupboard and The Fence, among others. He also enjoyed going out for coffee with some of his classmates and friends.
He enjoyed cars and he was always particular with his cars, washing, waxing and cleaning them. A lot of people asked him if his cars ever got dirty and he would just smile one of his special smiles.
He was an avid professional football fan and Penn State fan. He enjoyed watching Nascar.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife are sister, Jane Hummel of Selinsgrove; brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Lorraine Bogar of Ashburn, Virginia; brother-in-law Robert Hickman of Carlisle; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Cathy Hoffman of Dillsburg.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Bogar, who was killed in action in France during WWII; sister and brother-in-law, June and Henry Kline; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Clarence Houtz; sister, Judy Hickman; brother-in-law, William Hummel; father- and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Florence Hoffman, and brother-in-law, Larry Hoffman
Jerry was a good man and all around nice guy. He will be dearly missed.
A special thank you to hospice for being so caring and thoughtful during this time and also DH&L Ambulance for all they did for Jerry.
At Jerry’s request, there will be no viewing. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family.
Jerry said he had a good life but would have liked to be here longer but his cancer was stronger than he was.
Contributions in Jerry’s memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 145 Disciple Drive, Selinsgrove PA 17870 or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove.