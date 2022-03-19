Jerry D. Bogar, 81, Selinsgrove

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Schuylkill County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... Northeastern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 514 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Slabtown to near Marshallton to Lykens, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Bloomsburg, Pottsville, Shamokin, Shenandoah, St. Clair, Mount Carmel, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, Kulpmont, Ashland, Mcadoo, Elysburg, Pine Grove, Fairview-Ferndale, Port Carbon, Lykens, Tremont, Catawissa and Girardville. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Mifflinville and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 243 to 247. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 97 to 139. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH