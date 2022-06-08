Jerry D. Swartzlander, 46, Winfield

Jerry Dean Swartzlander, 46, of Winfield is resting in Jesus's arms as of Friday, June 3, 2022.
Born on Sept. 2, 1975 in Harrisburg, he was the son of Shirley Louise (Yocum) Haas of Mifflinburg and the late Jerry Dean Swartzlander.
He graduated from Mifflinburg High School, Overbrook School for the Blind.
JJ worked at SUNCOM Industries for two years.
He loved working with his LEGO blocks and he used to enjoy sitting by the creek and listening to the water. He loved Country music and knew all the songs.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Shirley, are two brothers, Daniel Swartzlander of Texas and Jeffrey Swartzlander of Las Vegas, and a special aunt, Wanda Eisenhower of Mifflinburg. Also by numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, and aunts.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at White Springs Church with a picnic meal following at Aunt Wanda Eisenhower's home, 1750 Penns Creek Road, Mifflinburg.
The family would like to thank JJ's special caregivers: Debbie, Brenda, Rick, Mike, and Craig.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.