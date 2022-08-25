Jerry Evitts, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, with his family after a year long illness.
He was born in Cherry Valley, Arkansas, on Dec. 2, 1930, to the late George W. and Calla Mae (Murrell) Evitts. He graduated from Wynne High School in Wynne, Ark., in 1948.
One of his first jobs was working on a tugboat pushing barges up the Mississippi River. After the Korean War began in 1950, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
After basic training, Jerry was assigned to his favorite duty station at NATO Headquarters in Fontambleau, France, outside Paris where he lived for several years and toured parts of Europe. Other duty stations were in Bermuda and Florida. In 1961, Jerry transferred to Air Force Headquarters at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., where he met his future wife, Cynthia Jablonski. They were married at Mother of Consolation Church in Mount Carmel, Pa., on Feb. 8, 1964. They moved to Spangdahlem Air Force Base in Germany for about 2 years. In 1967, they transferred back to Holloman Air Force Base at Alamogordo, New Mexico. Jerry retired from Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, Virginia, after 20 years of service in December of 1971.
With his family of three young children, Jerry relocated to Pennsylvania near his wife Cindy’s family. He lived in Northumberland, Pa., for the remainder of his long life. He was employed at Champ Hats in Sunbury; Buffalo Valley Winery in Lewisburg; and Mike’s Service Station in Northumberland.
Jerry enjoyed building the entire lower level of his bi-level home and later built wooden chests and clocks. He and Cindy travel all over the U.S., visiting old friends and family. He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren, whom he loved very much, especially when they called him “PopPop.”
He spent hours drinking coffee and telling stories with friends and walking at the Susquehanna Valley Mall before his illness. Jerry had an active mind for his age. He read about current events, history, military and mysteries. He kept a world atlas handy to track current events and a map of Paris, France, as a reminder of his memorable experiences there. He and Cindy had been able to spend a week in Paris in addition to his military assignment there.
Jerry was a member of St. Thomas More Church in Northumberland which later joined with St. Monica Church in Sunbury.
Survivors in addition to his wife of 58 years include sons, Christopher Evitts, Northumberland and Steven Evitts and partner Betsy Kephart of Camp Hill; son-in-law, William Culp Sr., of Watsontown; grandchildren, Aaron Culp and William Culp Jr. and partner Kelley Gresh of Washingtonville; Taylor and Alexander Evitts of Camp Hill; great-grandchildren, Dehlia and Nora Culp; sister, Linda Sue (Leroy) Bentley of Portland, Oregon; sisters-in-law, Gloria Leschinskie, Sunbury and Fran Jablonski, Harrisburg.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his daughter, Maria Evitts-Culp; mother- and father-in-law, Helen and Leo Jablonski; sister-in-law, Carol Morgan; brothers-in-law, Walter Leschinskie and Ronald Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jerry’s memory to Maria Evitts-Culp Scholarship fund at Northumberland National Bank, Northumberland PA 17857; or The Red Cross, especially Blood Donations (as Jerry received several blood transfusions during his last illness).
Services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.