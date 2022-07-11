Jerry G. “Butch” Sanders Sr., 78 of West Fox Road, Sunbury, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Aug. 21, 1943, in Sunbury, a son of the late Gene and Catherine (Aurand) Sanders.
Butch attended Northumberland High School.
He joined the Army and served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge.
He retired after many years of service in the maintenance department of the Shikellamy School District.
Butch was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lodge No. 1532, Sunbury.
As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Mr. Sanders is survived by one son, Jerry Sanders Jr. and companion Melissa Deetz of Selinsgrove; one daughter, Terre Sanders and companion James Thomas III of Shamokin; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Destiny Sanders, Adrianna, Kaeden and Brielle Johnson, Destini Bickel, Kaitlyn and Maiya Deetz, Brandon Thomas and James Thomas IV; great-grandchild, Parker Fuller; sister, Phyllis Marshall of Northumberland; his special aunt, Nancy Buller of Bellefonte; and his best friend, his black lab, Zeus.
Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m.
Burial with military honors will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Butch’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or to the American Heart Association or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.