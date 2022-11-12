Jerry L. Starks, 49, Millmont

Jerry Lee Starks, 49, of Millmont, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at home.
Born on July 9, 1973, in Lewisburg, he was a son of Gerald E. and Dolores A. (Auld) Starks.
He was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School Class of 1992.
Jerry worked as CNC machine operator for CCS Waste and Recycling Containers in Milton. He had previously worked at Yorktowne and ConAgra.
He was a member of the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge #370, Mifflinburg Legion Post #410 and the West End Social Club.
Jerry enjoyed shooting pool and won three trips to Las Vegas and five trophies while playing for various teams in the area. He was a talented artist and would often make posters for people. Jerry loved watching football and was a fan of the Washington Commanders. He was an avid motorcycle rider and owned a 2003 Harley-Davidson Anniversary model and 2001 Indian Anniversary model. Jerry was well liked and will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Gerald and Dolores, are one sister and brother-in-law, Dione and Eugene Pursley of Millmont; a half-brother, Dan, and two nieces and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Robert and Dorothy (Buoy) Auld, and paternal grandparents, Warren and Gladys (Bell) Starks.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering to celebrate his life from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg. A masonic service will be presented at 8 by Masons from Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge # 370.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry's memory may be sent to a local animal shelter of the donors choice.
To share in Jerry's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.