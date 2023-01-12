Jerry L. Stettler, 81, of Chestnut Street, Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Jerry was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Sunbury, a son of the late Norman and Carrie (Garman) Stettler. He married the former Elaine Shultz who survives.
He was a 1960 graduate of Sunbury High School.
Jerry worked at Weis Markets in his teens and early 20s, then went to work for Wayne Swank Construction, which lead to him starting his own construction business with his brother-in-law, Ron Shult, in the early 70s. He and his wife Elaine then opened The Exotic Aquarium pet shop in Sunbury in the late 70s and early 80s. They also had Elaine’s House of Ceramics during that time. In the mid 80s Jerry and son Wayne bought and ran the Checker Bar for 16 years. After selling the bar, Jerry decided to open Fly Tyers Heaven, which he ran until his passing. He loved tying flies, fishing and hunting, family barbecues and holiday gatherings. He greatly loved each and every family member and did a lot for every one of them. He will be deeply missed by all.
In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Wayne M. and Jill, Brad D. and Chad E. and Dana; grandchildren, Molly, Charissa, Brittany, Kerri, Kelsi and Alyssa; six great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Lois Stettler, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Norman Stettler Jr.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 11 with Rev. Mark Gittens officiating.
Entombment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.