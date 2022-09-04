Services for Jerry W. Evitts, 91, of Northumberland who passed away Aug. 24, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept 9, 2022, at St. Monica Church, Market Street, Sunbury.
Friends and family may attend visitation from noon until 1 p.m., followed by the service. Full remembrance was in The Daily Item on Aug. 26, 2022.
We would like to add survivors: Cousins Mary Ann Dye, Zan Greenwood, and Wade (Mary Jane) Stark and the last surviving male members of his Class of 1948 of Wynne HS Goat McElroy and Robert Crawford. Jerry was preceded in death by two very special aunts Anna Belle Dye and Catherine Murrell, who raised him and his sister, Linda Sue, after the death of their mother.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St. Northumberland.