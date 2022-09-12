MILL HALL — Both Cailyn Schall (36) and Carter Girton (39) each finished with scores under 40 as Jersey Shore knocks off Shikellamy in HAC-I action. Liam McClain ended with a 45 and Ryan Ault with a 49 for the Bulldogs.
Cam Lenner and Christian Kisner both end with scores under 50 or better for the Braves. Luke Fatool finished with a 52 while Keegan Bailey contributed with a 53.
Jersey Shore 169, Shikellamy 195
Belles Springs GC at Mill Hall (Par 72)
Jersey Shore: Cailyn Schall (36), Carter Girton (39), Liam McClain (45), Ryan Ault (49).
Shikellamy: Cam Lenner (44), Christian Kisner (46), Luke Fatool (52), Keegan Bailey (53).