MIFFLINBURG — Owen Farr scored the gamewinner with four minutes left in the second overtime to lift the Bulldogs to the win.
Daniel Marshal scored late in the first half to give Jersey Shore a 1-0 lead going into the halftime break. Colin Dreese tied the game for Mifflinburg with a goal 10 minutes into the second half.
Neither team would score again until the second overtime period when Farr kicked the gamewinner.
Jersey Shore 2, Mifflinburg 1 (2OT)
First half
JS-Daniel Marshal (Breylam Guerreo), 1:31.
Second half
M-Colin Dreese (Mo Knepp), 30:00.
2nd OT
JS-Owen Farr, 4:00.
Shots: JS 13-7. Corners: JS 9-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 16 (Kanon Keister); Jersey Shore 6.