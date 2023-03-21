JERSEY SHORE — The Seals took the first singles game as Austin Imhoof defeated Elijah Bower in both sets. Matthew Fravel and Ryder Fink won games two and three to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 match lead going into doubles.
Joaquin Basu and McAlister DeFazio tied the match at two apiece with a win in the first doubles game against Luke Springman and Dierk Stetts.
In the third set of the second doubles game, Jersey Shore's Jared Palski and Christopher Wilson won 6-3 after splitting the first two sets against Andon Kloostra and Lomond Rogers.
Selinsgrove (0-1 overall, HAC-I) will host rival Shikellamy this afternoon for their next match.
Jersey Shore 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Austin Imhoof (S) def. Elijah Bower 6-2, 6-4; Matthew Fravel (JS) def. Christopher Feiler 6-1, 6-4; Ryder Fink (JS) def. Benjamin Rowan 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Joaquin Basu & McAlister DeFazio (S) def. Luke Springman & Dierk Stetts 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Jared Palski & Christopher Wilson (JS) def. Andon Kloostra & Lomond Rogers 7-5, 5-7, 6-3.