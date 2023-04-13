SELINSGROVE — Jersey Shore took games two and three in singles action as Matt Fravel and Ryder Fink won both sets with ease. Austin Imhoof won the first singles game in three sets 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 over Eli Bower.
Joaquin Basu & Christopher Feiler tied the match at two apiece by winning the first doubles game in three sets, including a 7-5 victory in the third set. The Bulldogs (6-5, 4-3 HAC-I) captured the match point in the second doubles game as Chris Wilson and Breman Smith defeated Lomond Rogers and Andon Kloostra 6-2, 6-4.
The Seals drop to 2-8, 1-4 on the season.
Jersey Shore 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Austin Imhoof (S) def. Eli Bower 6-1, 3-6, 6-4; Matt Fravel (JS) def. McAlister DeFazio 6-0, 6-2; Ryder Fink (JS) def. Benjamin Rowan 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Joaquin Basu & Christopher Feiler (S) def. Derek Stetts & Jared Paski 6-3, 6-7 (2-7 TB), 7-5; Chris Wilson & Breman Smith (JS) def. Lomond Rogers & Andon Kloostra 6-2, 6-4.