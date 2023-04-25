JERSEY SHORE — The Braves (7-9, 5-6) took the first two singles games during the HAC-I match as Jack Weaver knocked off Eli Bower 6-1, 6-3, and Micah Moyer defeated Matt Fravel 6-2, 6-4. Ryder Fink won the third singles game over Luke Fatool 6-1, 6-2.
Luke Springman and Derk Stetts tied the match at two apiece by edging out Nick Cooper and Fernando Nunez 6-4, 6-3 in the first doubles game. Jersey Shore (8-7, 6-5) captured the match point as the duo of Chris Wilson and Jared Palski took down Trey Bartholomew and Griffin Snyder 6-3, 6-2.
Jersey Shore 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Jack Weaver (S) def. Eli Bower 6-1, 6-3; Micah Moyer (S) def. Matt Fravel 6-2, 6-4; Ryder Fink (JS) def. Luke Fatool 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Luke Springman & Derk Stetts (JS) def. Nick Cooper & Fernando Nunez 6-4, 6-3; Chris Wilson & Jared Palski (JS) def. Trey Bartholomew & Griffin Snyder 6-3, 6-2.