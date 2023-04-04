SUNBURY — The Braves (4-2, 3-2) took the first two singles games with victories coming from Jack Weaver and Micah Moyer.
Jersey Shore (3-5, 2-3) went on to clinch the HAC-I match win as Ryder Fink defeated Luke Fatool in the third singles game, and the Bulldogs swept doubles.
Jersey Shore 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles
Jack Weaver (S) def. Eli Bower 6-1, 6-1; Micah Moyer (S) def. Matt Fravel 6-1, 6-2; Ryder Fink (JS) def. Luke Fatool 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Luke Springman & Dierk Stetts (JS) def. Nick Cooper & Les McCormick 6-1, 6-1; Chris Wilson & Jared Palski (JS) def. Trey Bartholomew & Kori Gates 6-0, 6-2.