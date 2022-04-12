SUNBURY — Jackson Stemler and Conner Cornelius won the first two singles games for Jersey Shore giving them a 2-0 match advantage. Luke Fatool's victory via forefit in the third singles game would be Shikellamy's lone point in the match.
Fernando Nunez and Kaden Gold won the first set in the first doubles game 6-3, but Matt Fravel and Brandon Shrato forced the third and decisive set which allowed the Bulldog duo to win the match point and clinch the victory for Jersey Shore.
Jersey Shore 4, Shikellamy 1
Singles
Jackson Stemler (JS) def. Jack Weaver, 6-3, 6-1; Conner Cornelius (JS) def. Micah Moyer, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Luke Fatool (S) won by forefit.
Doubles
Matt Fravel - Brandon Shrato (JS) def. Fernando Nunez - Kaden Gold, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0; Aaron Baker - Breman Smith (JS) def. Caden Balliet - Nick Cooper, 6-1, 6-0.