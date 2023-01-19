MIFFLINBURG — Jocelyn McCracken scores 11 points for Jersey Shore (11-2) as the Bulldogs pick up the HAC-crossover win against Mifflinburg. Peyton Dincher and Cailyn Schall each scored nine points of their own in the game.
Ella Shuck put up 15 points and grabbed seven boards for the Wildcats (7-6) in the loss.
Jersey Shore 43, Mifflinburg 24
Jersey Shore (11-2) 43
Peyton Dincher 4 1-1 9; Sophia Stover 2 0-0 6; Cailyn Schall 3 2-2 9; Jocelyn McCracken 4 3-4 11; Celia Shemory 1 3-4 5; Jaymison Stellfox 0 3-4 3. Totals: 14 12-15 43.
3-point goals: Stover 2, Schall.
Did not score: Rayne Herritt, Hannah Heaton, Isabella Fleegle, Paige Wheary.
Mifflinburg (7-6) 24
Ella Shuck 5 3-3 15; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-2 0; Emily McCahan 0 0-2 0; Meg Shively 0 2-2 2; Jayda Tilghman 2 1-2 5; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 6-11 24.
3-point goals: Shuck 2.
Did not score: Marissa Allen, Sophie Stahl, Avery Edison, Marlee Morrison.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;7;18;12;6 — 43
Mifflinburg;6;9;3;6 — 24