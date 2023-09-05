JERSEY SHORE — The Bulldogs defeat Milton in the HAC-I contest on Tuesday afternoon. Jersey Shore clinched the match by sweeping all three singles games in straight sets, including Celia Shemory shutting out Abbey Kitchen in the second singles game.
Josie Gerst and Addy Bower won a 10-8 tiebreaker in the third set of the second doubles game as they defeat Emma King and Emily Waltman.
Jersey Shore 5, Milton 0
Singles
Peyton Dincher (JS) def. Lydia Crawford 6-0, 6-1; Celia Shemory (JS) def. Abbey Kitchen 6-0, 6-0; Addison Koch (JS) def. Kyleigh Snyder 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Rahel Hartman & Jaymisa Stellfox (JS) def. Jordan Hackenberg & Aubree Carl 6-0, 6-1; Josie Gerst & Addy Bower (JS) def. Emma King & Emily Waltman 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.