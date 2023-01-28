JERSEY SHORE — Peyton Dincher scores a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs in the HAC-I contest. Jocelyn McCracken also scored in double figures as she ends with 16 points in Jersey Shore's (13-3, 6-1) win over Danville.
The Bulldogs outscored the Ironmen 21-9 in the second quarter to give them a 32-23 lead at halftime.
Maddie Merrell finished with a team-high 21 points for Danville (7-10, 4-3). Ella DeWald (13) and Grace Everett (10) combine for 23 points in the game.
Jersey Shore 62, Danville 52
Jersey Shore (13-3) 62
Peyton Dincher 8 7-7 23; Sophia Stover 2 0-1 5; Cailyn Schall 3 2-4 9; Jocelyn McCracken 6 4-5 16; Celia Shemory 2 0-0 5; Jaymison Stellfox 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 13-17 62.
3-point goals: Schall, Shemory, Stover.
Did not score: Rayne Herritt, Hannah Heaton, Isabella Fleggle, Paige Wheary.
Danville (7-10) 52
Lucy Pickle 2 2-2 6; Grace Everett 3 4-4 10; Ella DeWald 5 3-6 13; Maddie Merrell 10 0-0 21; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 9-12 52.
3-point goals: Merrell.
Did not score: Theresa Amarante, Myleigh Seese.
Score by quarters
Danville;14;9;13;16 — 52
Jersey Shore;11;21;17;13 — 62