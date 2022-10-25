SUNBURY — A charge of felony homicide by vehicle against a 43-year-old Jersey Shore man moved on to Northumberland County Court following a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey said evidence against Robert Harrow, of South Main Street, was adequate to advance the case.
Harrow appeared before Toomey on the charges stemming from a Nov. 15, 2021, crash in Northumberland borough that claimed the life of a 78-year-old Sunbury man.
Police say Harrow operated the vehicle that struck another vehicle and killed Charles Lehman during an accident at Duke and Fourth streets.
Lehman died Dec. 3. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said an autopsy revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma as a result of the injuries Lehman suffered from the crash, according to court documents.
Police said they spoke to a witness who saw Lehman’s vehicle stopped and saw a tractor-trailer being driven by a man, later determined to be Harrow, approaching Lehman’s vehicle quickly and that it did not appear as though it was going to stop.
Police reviewed video footage from a nearby business and officers said they saw Harrow operate his vehicle at a speed greater than was reasonable and prudent under the conditions, according to court documents.
The witness told police the truck slammed into Lehman’s vehicle and when she approached the vehicle she saw Lehman with his legs bent and his head toward the driver’s side, police said.
The witness said she spoke to the driver of the truck and he told her, “I just didn’t see him until it was too late,” according to court documents.
Harrow was charged on Sept. 22 with felony homicide by vehicle and a misdemeanor charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Harrow is free on $10,000 unsecured bail and will now appear in Northumberland County Court on the charges.