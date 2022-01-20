Jess David Shotko, 37, of Hatfield, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. He was the son of Joseph and JoAnn Shotko of Selinsgrove.
Jess graduated from Selinsgrove Area High School in 2002 and immediately pursued his passion for food and cooking. He completed a two-year program at the New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont, in 2004. From there, he worked as a chef at The Blue Point in Duck, North Carolina, for nine years. In 2013, he returned to Pennsylvania where, for the last eight years, he worked as head chef at OOKA in Montgomeryville. He enjoyed his garden, where he grew food for the restaurants and his personal cooking ventures.
Jess was passionate about Civil War history and particularly enjoyed studying and visiting Gettysburg. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting in Pennsylvania and fishing in the Outer Banks. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan who also enjoyed IndyCar racing, notably the Andretti team.
He was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Shamokin Dam where he enjoyed cooking at youth retreats.
Jess’s greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Kyla (McFadden) Baldo and her husband Philip; his brother, Kurt Shotko; and sister, Kristin Shotko-Troiano; five nephews and nieces, Filippo, Giovanna, Evangelina and Maddalena Baldo, and Matthew Shotko.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Arabelle (Doll) Shotko; maternal grandparents, George and Zita (Tanfani) Price; and stepgrandfather, Frank Smith.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 3249 North Old Trail, Shamokin Dam, with Vicar Mindy Bartholomew officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Gettysburg Foundation, 1195 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or www.gettysburgfoundation.org.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.