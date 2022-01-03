Jesse C. Morton, Alexandria, Va. Jan 3, 2022 6 hrs ago Jesse C. Morton, born in Lewisburg, September 12, 1978, died December 21, 2021 in Florida. Jesse is buried at Melbourne Islamic Center, per his request. Jesse’s non-profit Parallel Networks — Light Upon Light hopes to continue his work. Tags Jesse C. Morton Melbourne Islamic Center Non-profit Florida Request Network Light Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries Wilson, Jill HEPLER, James Dec 26, 2021 KLINGLER, William Apr 2, 1943 - Jan 3, 2022 SHAFFER, Patsy Oct 24, 1955 - Jan 1, 2022 Jesse Morton KEAR, Robert, 67, Watsontown FREED, Scott D., 60, Beaver Springs BOWER, Zerna M., 61, Lewisburg KEEFER, Gary R., 68, Danville GOMBERT, Barbara, 61, Northumberland Now Hiring Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints