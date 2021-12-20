Jesse E. Baker, 91, of White Deer Township, New Columbia, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home.
Born Aug. 30, 1930, in White Deer, he was the son of the late Norman H. and Gladys L. (Yocum) Baker. On June 30, 1952, he married the former Joann E. Beachel and together they have celebrated 69 years of marriage.
Jesse worked and retired from American Home Foods, Milton, after 31 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.
He cherished all the time he could spend with his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather.
In addition to his wife, Joann, he is survived by one son, Timothy E. Baker and his wife Lorraine, of Watsontown; one daughter, Cleora J. Yocum and her husband Gary W., of New Columbia; four grandchildren, Katrina Budman, Gary Valiquette, Renee Sosar, and Amanda Baker; five great-grandchildren, Emily and Cassie Valiquette, Emmitt Budman, Adrianna Bame, and Anna Sosar; one great-great-grandson, Milo Burgess; one brother, Dennis L. Baker, of New Columbia; and two sisters, Mary A. Carr, of New Columbia, and Carol L. Rishel, of Mifflinburg.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were his brothers, Paul A. Baker and Norman H. Baker Jr.; and one sister, Gladys C. Hurst.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, 2125 White Deer Pike, White Deer, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with his brother-in-law, Pastor Robert Beachel officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.