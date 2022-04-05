Jesse E. Savidge Sr., 71, of Sunbury, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Jesse was born April 12, 1950, in Sunbury, a son of the late William B. and Sara (Cornelius) Savidge. On June 30, 1986, he married the love of his life, Mary Wolf. They enjoyed 37 years of marriage.
Jess was a graduate of Shikellamy High School. He worked for Tru-Built Lumber Co. for over 20 years. He eventually went into business for himself, owning and operating Savidge Cabinetry until becoming ill. Jess was always known as an excellent woodworker, making beautiful furniture for family members. Jesse's main joy in life was his children and grandchildren. He loved watching Penn State and the New York Yankees. He always had a great fondness for his first German shepherd, Sarge.
In addition to his wife Jesse is survived by his two children, Stacey Bobber and husband Eric of Sunbury, Jesse Savidge II and wife Amie of Northumberland; four grandchildren, Dustin, Heather, Lucas and Grace; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Kay Treas, Sara Shannon, Kathy and Bruce Woodcock; two brothers, Jim and Robert Savidge; and mother-in-law, Carrie I. Wolf, all of Sunbury; sisters-in-law, Mable Witmer (Wolfie) of Liverpool and Melinda Berry of Lewisburg, and his several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William (Kate) Savidge; two sisters, Margaret Ann (Larry) Naugle and Carolyn (W.T.) Allen; and father-in-law, Trueman E. Wolf.
Mr. Savidge's family would like to give a special thanks to all the caring doctors, nurses and everyone who helped care for Jesse during his long illness.
There will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of Jesse's life may be planned at another date.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.