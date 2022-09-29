Jesse N. Stover, 61, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 22, 1961, a son of Anna L. (Boob) Stover of Lewisburg and the late Robert L. Stover.
Jesse was a graduate of Mifflinburg High School Class of 1980.
He was very patriotic and served in the U.S. Army for a short time.
Jesse worked as a truck driver for Paper Magic as well as several local trucking companies.
He loved to mow grass and tinker with things.
He was survived by two sons, Jason Stover of Milesburg and Chris Stover of Washingtonville; and one brother, Joel Stover of Mifflinburg.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be held at 11 with Pastor Butch Woolsey officiating.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.