Jessie A. “Sue” Baumgardner, 96, formerly of West Milton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Selinsgrove.
Born in West Milton on July 27, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George and Grace (Hoffman) Smith. She was married to Calvin F. Baumgardner Jr. for 59 years until his death in 2004.
Sue was a 1944 graduate of Milton High School and worked in the Ordinance in Allenwood during World War II. She was a member of the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church in Lewisburg. She enjoyed crocheting afghans and dish cloths. She also enjoyed hosting a weekly Bible study in her home. Sue especially loved her Shelty Benji.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandy Baker and her husband Bill of Mazeppa; a daughter-in-law, Emily Baumgardner of Mount Pleasant Mills; two grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Fred E. Baumgardner; and two brothers, Fred Smith and Jay Smith.
Friends and relatives will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Mazeppa Union Church, 3200 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg, where funeral services will begin at 2 with the Rev. David McCarty officiating.
Burial will follow in Mazeppa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sue’s name may be made to the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 205 S. 14th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
