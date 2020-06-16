Jessie E. Taylor, 79, Watsontown

Jessie E. Taylor, 79, of Watsontown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 12, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his devoted family.
He was born in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 13, 1940, a son of the late James E. Taylor and the late Dorothy Irwin. On Feb. 27, 1960, he married the former Marie A. Mannella.
Jessie was a proud United States Air Force veteran and a long-time member of the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church.
He retired from New England Motor Freight Company, and most recently worked for Moran Logistics. Most of all Jessie’s greatest legacy is his three children, their spouses and his seven grandchildren. He loved and enjoyed all the time he could spend with his family.
Jessie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marie Taylor; one son, James E. Taylor and his wife Pam, of Harleysville; two daughters, Yevette Devine and her husband Jack, of Lewisburg and Joyce Schaeffer and her husband Kevin, of Watsontown; seven grandchildren, Kathryn (Gerard) D’Onofrio, Colleen Taylor, Meghan, Erin and Kara Devine, Christopher (Victoria) Schaeffer, and Zachary Schaeffer; two brothers, John Dixon, of Laporte, Texas, and Randy Irwin of League City, Texas; and one sister, Carolyn Marsh, of League City, Texas.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and James Irwin.
Per his wishes there will be no public viewing or services.
The family recommends that contributions in his memory be made to the Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, 5570 Musser Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown.