I grew up in the religion of Judaism. My father was Jewish, but my mother was Catholic. They’d agreed to expose their children to both religions, but at the time we were living among my father’s people, so my religious upbringing was Judaism. My mother’s faith ended up meaning Christmas trees and Easter baskets. Mother was from Pennsylvania, and when we’d go there for vacations, my Catholic grandmother would take me to Mass.
I sat in the creaky wooden church pew next to Grandma, her rosary beads wrapped around her fingers, her head bowed, her eyes half closed, and her lips silently moving. Me? I hypnotized myself with the flickering votive candles and gazed at each scene on the stained-glass windows. and of course, there was the huge cross on the altar with Jesus nailed to it, wearing a crown of thorns. “What a marvel,” I thought, comparing the church to our sparsely decorated synagogue back home.
My parents ended up divorced, and Mother moved my brother and me back to Pennsylvania. She enrolled us in Catholic school, and we were baptized. Because we were kids, we had no say in it. Kids back then had no say in anything. I grew up in religious confusion.
When I was old enough to make my own decisions, I returned to Judaism. It wasn’t the same. Christianity had exposed me to Jesus, but my Jewish upbringing prevented me from accepting him as a deity. Yet, I somehow couldn’t let go of him either! I knew there was “something” about Jesus. I just didn’t, at the time, know what.
Because I had so many questions, I read the spiritual texts of other faiths, including the Qur’an, the religious book of the Muslims. In Surah (chapter) 81:27, I read:
“Verily, this Qur’an is no less than a Reminder to all mankind.”
ALL mankind! and “my” Jesus was in there, and his mother, Mary, too! I was astonished that she had her own chapter, number 19, called “Surah Maryam,” and she was the only woman in the Qur’an mentioned by name. With few exceptions, Jesus’ story I learned in Catholic school matched what I read in the Qur’an. Most importantly for me, I learned Islam doesn’t recognize Jesus as a deity. I researched more, but my confusion was over. I accepted Islam.
Islam recognizes Jesus as a prophet and a messenger. “Belief in God’s Prophets and Messengers,” with Adam being the first and Muhammad (peace upon them both) being the last, is one of the “6 Articles of Faith” in Islam, beliefs that the majority of the world’s Muslims accept.
Like Christianity, Islam considers Jesus as “Isa Masih,” “Jesus the Messiah,” because God sent revelation to him, the “Injeel,” the Arabic name for Gospel.
“Belief in the Books of God,” the Revelation God sent to Mankind is also one of the “6 Articles of Faith” in Islam, the other Books being the Scrolls of Abraham and Moses, the Psalms, the Torah, and the final Revelation, the Qur’an.
What is clear is that millions of people globally revere Jesus. Whether he’s perceived as a religious or historical figure, or both, what’s certain is that he existed, and he occupies a special place in the hearts of many the world over.
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole. She writes about Islam from a generalized Sunni perspective.