The Daily Item
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Jets’ defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift the New York Jets to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Allen got the ball with a chance to tie or win but couldn’t manage much against the Jets. His deep desperation pass to Gabe Davis was knocked away by rookie Sauce Gardner.
It also ended the Bills’ four-game winning streak. The Jets even overcame a brief delay in the second half when an overhead camera malfunctioned.
Wilson finished 18 of 25 for 154 yards and a TD pass to James Robinson, who scored for the first time since being acquired last week from Jacksonville. Michael Carter had a 6-yard touchdown run.
But the defense did its job against Allen, intercepting him twice and sacking him five times. Allen was 18 of 34 for 205 yards — held without a TD pass for the first time since Week 17 of last season against Atlanta — and the INTs by Gardner and Jordan Whitehead.
Buccaneers 16, Rams 13
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Buccaneers a victory over the Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions.
Brady took over with 44 seconds left and went 5 of 6 for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, the record 55th of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion avoided his first four-game losing streak in 20 years and beat the Rams for the first time in four tries since joining the Bucs in 2020.
The Rams stopped Brady on downs with just under two minutes left but couldn’t run out the clock.
Dolphins 35, Bears 32
CHICAGO — Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and the Dolphins overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Justin Fields to beat the Bears.
In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
Fields ran for 178 yards, the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game. He had a 61-yard touchdown run and threw for three scores. But it wasn’t enough for the Bears, who lost for the fifth time in six games.
Patriots 26, Colts 3
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, Nick Folk added four field goals and the Patriots finished with nine sacks to help New England beat the Colts.
The win moves the Patriots (5-4) above .500 for the first time this season as they head into their bye week. Linebackers Matt Judon and Josh Uche each had three sacks, leading a defense that held Indianapolis to 121 yards and 0-for-14 on third down.
Jones was 20 of 30 for 147 yards.
Vikings 20, Commanders 17
LANDOVER, Md.— Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to help the Minnesota Vikings come back and beat the Commanders for their sixth consecutive victory.
Cousins led multiple fourth-quarter scoring drives after the Vikings fell behind 17-7. The former Washington quarterback also capitalized on Harrison Smith’s interception of current Commanders starter Taylor Heinicke that gave Minnesota the ball inside the red zone.
Greg Joseph made a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to keep the Vikings winning streak alive. Washington’s winning streak ended at three.
Lions 15, Packers 9
DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Lions hold on for a win over the Packers in a matchup of slumping teams.
The Lions ended a five-game losing streak. The Packers have lost five straight for the first time since 2008 when their four-time NFL MVP was a first-year starter with the franchise.
Chargers 20, Falcons 17
ATLANTA — Cameron Dicker kicked a game-ending field goal three days after being signed as a free agent, hitting a 37-yarder that lifted Los Angeles Chargers over Atlanta.
Dicker also made a 31-yard field goal with 5:27 left, tying the game at 17. The rookie from Texas was signed to the practice squad Thursday and activated Sunday in place of injured Dustin Hopkins.
This was only Dicker’s second NFL game. He also made a late, go-ahead kick for the Philadelphia Eagles as an injury replacement in Week 5.
Bengals 42, Panthers 21
CINCINNATI — Joe Mixon rushed for 153 yards and scored a franchise-record five touchdowns as the Bengals built a 35-0 halftime lead.
Mixon scored four times in the first half alone, the first three on short rushes and the fourth on a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow.
The Bengals bounced back from a horrendous Monday night loss at AFC North rival Cleveland to jump on Carolina early and dominate on defense.
Cincinnati allowed P.J. Walker just 9 passing yards and intercepted him twice in the first half. Baker Mayfield replaced Walker to start the second half.
Jaguars 27, Raiders 20
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Raiders blew a 17-0 lead for the third time this season and suffered another loss, this one to the Jaguars.
Derek Carr threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
The victory ended a five-game skid for the Jaguars (3-6) and was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history. Las Vegas (2-6) has dropped three of four.
Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and the Seahawks won their fourth straight.
NFC West-leading Seattle continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals have lost four of five. The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.