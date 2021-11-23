Jill Balliet Wilson, of Danville, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born May 25, 1945, in Watsontown, the daughter of the late Herman and Madeline (Stump) Balliet.
Jill graduated from Warrior Run High School in 1963.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Frank G. Wilson of Danville. They were married Feb. 14, 1964.
Jill was a career assistant administrator at Geisinger Medical Center, where she served as the assistant to the CEO, secretary to the Geisinger Foundation board of directors, and as the Foss Home Manager. She retired in 2006.
She will be remembered by many in Danville for her community service. Jill was an active member in the Soroptimist organization and served as president. She also was an instrumental part of the Danville Iron Heritage Festival.
Jill’s greatest joy was spending time with her many friends and family, especially her grandchildren and her grand dogs.
She will be remembered by all who knew her for her quick wit, sense of humor, and her selfless warm heart. She was always there to help whoever she could. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, F. Pierce Wilson and his wife Lisa, of Danville, and Michael D. Wilson and his wife Christine, of Swansboro, N.C.; four grandchildren, Brent, Madeline, Evan, and Logan Wilson; one brother, John Balliet; three sisters, Kathleen Plymette, Roberta Shuff, and Helen Mathias; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jill’s life at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the Washies Fire Company Social Hall, in Danville.
Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions in Jill’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com.