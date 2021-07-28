Jill C. Kratzer, 38, of Kratzer Road, Middleburg, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
She was born June 22, 1983, in Sunbury, a daughter of Kermit Kratzer and Rosa (Chambers) Ryan and her husband Rodney.
Jill attended Selinsgrove, Middleburg and West Snyder schools.
At the time of her passing she was working as an aid doing home healthcare.
Jill was a loving mother who was always on the go. She was very spontaneous, up for anything new and liked challenges. She was a smart, intelligent woman that didn’t know what she wanted to conquer but she would step foot into anything to give it a try. She loved to get greasy with cars at home or at the garage just like her dad and pap. In her spare time she enjoyed four wheeling, camping, horses and any sort of nature or being outdoors.
Surviving in addition to her parents and stepfather are two sons, Gavyn “Bug” Stransberry and Garrett “Bee” Snyder; one sister and brother-in-law, Jacki and Spencer Etzler of McAlisterville; two nieces, Frankie Jo “Jo Jo” and Charlie Jean “Peanut”; her grandfather, Richard Harvey; and her half-brother, Reece Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her two grandmothers, Mary Jo Kratzer and Naomi Harvey; and her grandfathers, Wilmer J. Kratzer and Richard Chambers.
A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church, 783 Red Bank Road, McAlisterville, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 30, with a service being held at 7 p.m. with Teresa Ulrich Lynn.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.
She is now flying high with her loved ones that left us too soon.