Jill L. Kreischer, 64, of South Front Street, Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, at Pro Medica Skilled Nursing, Sunbury.
Jill was born June 16, 1958, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late John and Thelma (Yordy) Hetrick.
She was of the Lutheran Faith.
Jill was a dental hygienist.
She enjoyed making wreaths, playing Bingo and doing word searches.
She is survived by her son, Zachary Hetrick of Montoursville; two brothers and one sister-in-law Kurt and Bonita Hetrick of Williamsport, Thomas Hetrick of Sunbury; one sister and brother-in-law ,Ann and Steven Van Horn of New Berlin, and companion Gerry Wertz of Selinsgrove.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Heather Hetrick.
At Jill's request, there will not be any services.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.