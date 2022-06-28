Jill S. Moseman, 58, Lancaster

Jill Moseman, 58, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 after a brief illness. She was the wife of Christopher Moseman. Born in New Jersey, she grew up in the Lancaster area. She was the daughter of Noel Curtis and the late Robert Curtis.
Jill graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1982. Jill worked for Homestead Village as a CAN and later worked for Warwick Release Time.
Jill was known for her kindness and big heart. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and fur babies. She enjoyed relaxing at the Woodridge pool in Lititz and Dewey Beach in Delaware. She enjoyed attending women's retreats at Camp Swatara with her late mother-in-law, Verna Moseman. Jill was preceded in death by her father, Robert Curtis, father-in-law, Rodney Moseman, mother-in-law, Verna Moseman, and brother-in-law, Jon Moseman.
In addition to her husband, Chris, Jill will be missed by her mother, Noel Curtis, brother, Michael Curtis both of Lewisburg, mother-in-law, Betty Trimble of Quarryville and her extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Jill's life will be held at a later time for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jill to the charity of your choice. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
