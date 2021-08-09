Jimmy Neal Vaught, 82, of Crossville, Tenn., passed away July 30, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tenn.
Jim was born June 16, 1939, in Littlefield, Texas, to the late George C. and Loretta (Scott) Vaught.
He was proud of his 45-year career at Continental Airlines, retiring in 2004. He was very conversant about the planes he was surrounded by and enjoyed discussing any civilian or military aircraft. He spent his career in Lubbock, Texas, Honolulu, Hawaii, where he met Lisa, and Houston, Texas.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lisa (Shively); daughter, Scarlette Dunn, and son, Zane Vaught, both of Honolulu, Hawaii; granddaughters, Suzanne of Colorado Springs, Colo., Ariel Dunn and Eddie Dunn of Hawaii; one great-grandson, Lucas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Glenda and John Sheaffer of Mifflinburg, Pa.; in-laws, Jan and Walt Russell of Panama City, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Paul (Charlotte) Vaught, Ted (Lorna) Vaught; and sister, Georgetta (Ron) Fritz.
A graveside service will be conducted following the service for father-in-law Glenn G. Shively, at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in the Hartleton Cemetery, with Paster Richard DeVett officiating.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.