Joan Ann Kieffer, 76, passed away at York Hospital on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
She was the wife of Sam Kieffer to whom she was married for more than 53 years.
Joan was born Dec. 22, 1945, to the late Harold and Ruth (Willow) Leininger. She was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School in Selinsgrove.
Joan was involved in many community activities throughout the years, including serving as a Republican committeewoman, judge of elections, and treasurer of the York/Adams Chapter of the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association.
She worked alongside her husband, Sam, for many years at KBS, Inc. Trucking Company in Thomasville including as safety director.
She enjoyed flower arranging, crafts and decorating her home to match the holidays and seasons. She was a dedicated wife, mother and an excellent cook. People enjoyed her food very much and never wanted to miss an event where Joan was making food.
Joan is survived by her husband, Sam; her son, Christopher Kieffer of Dover; brother, Larry Leininger of Northumberland; and her two beloved cats, Little Bit and Squirt, who will miss her presence.
Her brother, Barry Leininger, and sister, Janet Wilt, preceded her in death.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York, with Certified Celebrant Betty Frey officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
