Jane Ellen Fisher, 85, of Slatington, North Whitehall Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her residence.
Born Sept. 11, 1936, in Selinsgrove, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Elizabeth (Hoover) Spots. She was the wife of Ralph E. Fisher Sr., with whom she shared 63 years of marriage this past Aug. 23, 2021.
Jane was a 1954 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. She worked for Shell Diner for five years before moving to Coopersburg. She then worked for various factories throughout the years until her last employment as a printer for five years with Allison Manufacturing Company, Allentown, from where she retired in the 80s.
She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Cherryville.
Surviving along with her husband, Ralph E. Sr. are sons, Ralph E. Fisher Jr. of Center Valley and Dennis Fisher of Slatington; three grandsons, one granddaughter, and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanie Marks.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Dr., Cherryville, PA 18035. Friends and family are invited to call prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Masks must be worn in the church regardless of vaccination status.
Private interment.