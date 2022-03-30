Joan Elizabeth Greely, 88, of Danville, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, a resident of Sunset Ridge Healthcare Center in Bloomsburg.
She was born Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1933, in Danville, a daughter of the late John "Boomer" and Grace (Heimbach) Gearhart. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Michael William "Bill" Greely, on Nov. 9, 2000.
Joan was last employed by Danville Area School District. She was a long-term member of Pine Street Lutheran Church in Danville where she enjoyed congregating with friends, family, and neighbors. Joan loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed antiquing, tending to her flowers, swinging on her beautiful porch, reading, sending greeting cards to friends, completing word find puzzles, and playing cards.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Greely; a sister, Shirley Gamble; a daughter-in-law, Joan Greely; and a son-in-law, Robert Bauman.
Survivors include her three beloved children; a son, Howard "Howdy" Greely of Milton; two daughters, Michaela K. Greely Bonawitz and husband Timothy of State College, Molly Bauman of Bloomsburg; four grandchildren, Heather Greely, Michael Bauman, Andrew Bauman and wife Maria, Maggie Jenkins and husband Edward; four great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Saundra McCarty of Danville, and Brenda Aslin of Plymouth Meeting, Pa.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, April 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Allen Funeral Home, Inc., 745 Market at Eighth streets, Bloomsburg, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. with Dr. William Snover officiating.
Graveside committal services will be held privately in Fairview Cemetery, Danville.
Friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a Memorial Tribute Page in Joan's honor and a Sympathy Store are available at www.Allen-FuneralHome.com.