Joan E. Williams, 73, of Danville, formerly of Lewisburg, entered into rest at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at home.
She was born April 17, 1948, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Ralph and Emily (Steininger) Reish.
Joan was a 1966 graduate of Lewisburg High School and graduated from Williamsport Area Community College with a degree in library science.
She was employed as the assistant manager and volunteer coordinator at Ronald McDonald House, Danville. Earlier in life, Joan was employed at James Brown Library, Williamsport, where she started their BRAVO program. She helped organize and operated the Intergenerational Program that developed into the Donald L. Heiter Community Center, Lewisburg.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Dana Sample of State College, and Brent and Mallory Sample of Lewisburg; two grandchildren, Rhett and Delilah; one sister, Pat Hemphill of Media; one brother, Rick Reish of Vicksburg; and two stepdaughters, Kirby Michalsky, and Lindsay Randall, both of Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Williams.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 30, at St. Paul’s Community United Church of Christ, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton, where a celebration of life service will be conducted at noon, with Rev. Timothy Hogan-Palazzo officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17821, www.rmhdanville.org.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.