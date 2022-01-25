Joan F. Gautsch, 91, of Northumberland, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Joan was born April 16, 1930, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late John F. “Fred” and Florence M. (Wohlrab) Naylor. On July 11, 1949, she married Harold R. “Dick” Gautsch. His passing in 1999 broke a marital union of 50 years. Joan and Dick owned the Gautsch homestead on Lahrs Road where she resided for 72 years.
She was a 1948 graduate of Northumberland High School and later received her certificate from Empire Beauty School, Sunbury.
Joan was a beautician and owned and operated her own business at her home for many years. She worked for Epler’s Farm Market and retired at the age of 55. She then took on her most loved position, “At Home Mimi” where her grandchildren and great-grandchildren always wanted to be.
She had an “open house policy” where everyone was welcome. She loved baking, cooking and canning and lovingly shared that with anyone that was interested in learning. Joan was an avid reader and enjoyed getting lost in her books.
Joan is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Audra J. and David R. Gentzlar and Lani S., George W. Hunt, and daughter-in-law, Patty A. Gautsch, all of Northumberland; grandchildren, Jamie Shriver, Chris Mattiuz, Angie Fleming and her wife Ang Robinson, Michelle Yoder and husband Wayne, Kerri Bahner and husband Jeff, Michael Gautsch and wife Krissy, Greta Fleming and significant other Roger Hilbert Jr., Laura Robinson and husband Ian, Sarah Stamm and husband Phil, Zachary Gautsch and significant other Becky Lizardi, Chad Brady and wife Ashley and Jake Brady; great-grandchildren, Tyler and significant other Tionie, Gabriel, Isaac, Bryce, Caleb, Kiran and Evelyn; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Easton; and sister and brother-in-law, Alice M. and John G. Beck of Christiana.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Richard A. “Richie” Gautsch; and brother, James Naylor.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, 100 King St., Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.