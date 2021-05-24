Joan G. Lehman, 87, Hess Hill Road, Danville, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at home.
Joan was born April 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Earl and Bertha (Bower) Snyder. On June 17, 1989, she married Frank W. Lehman who survives.
She was a greeter for Walmart until she retired.
Joan was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Sunbury.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a purse connoisseur, enjoyed collecting cake plates and butter dishes. However, she will be remembered most as the family matriarch, being the best mom in the world, a wonderful, caring grandmother and great-grandmother and she loved her nieces and nephews, always remembering their birthdays and sending cards.
In addition to her husband of 31 years, she is survived by her only daughter and son-in-law, Jami and Charles Malone of Shamokin Dam; grandchildren, Shawn P. Dobson of Northumberland, Ashley and her husband Michael Ulrich of Northumberland; great-grandchildren, Robert, Abigail, Cullen, Ethan, Lillian and Willow Joan; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Shirley and Robert Kuster of Selinsgrove, Beverly Pfrommer of Pottstown; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Matthew McCreary in infancy; two sisters, Pauline Berry and Betty Eister; one brother, Kenneth Snyder; nephew, Randy Berry; and niece, Chris Eister.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Gittens officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Peters Cemetery, Sunbury.
The family would like to thank Geisinger Hospice for the care and support they provided to Joan and the family.
Donations in Joan’s memory may be made to Geisinger Hospice, 74 Schoolhouse Road, Suite 104, Danville, PA 17821.